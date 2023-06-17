https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-plans-coal-production-at-over-440-mln-tonnes-in-2023-1111239867.html

Russia Plans Coal Production at Over 440 Mln Tonnes in 2023

The Russian Ministry of Energy has set the task of maintaining coal production at over 440 million metric tons this year, while export is planned at above 220 million tonnes, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We set ourselves the task of maintaining the figures of 2022, which was quite difficult for the coal industry, it was a transitional year, we changed the entire flow of goods after the introduction of the embargo. Therefore, the number one task is to preserve the parameters, that is, coal production at a level above 440 million tonnes and export above 220 million tonnes," Mochalnikov said. Russia's coal supplies to China and India showed year-on-year growth in the first five months of 2023, the deputy energy minister added."The coal industry and our companies also have something to be proud of. So far, [coal exports] are also ahead of the previous year. The main market, as usual, is the Asia-Pacific region and the Global South, so all our consumers are mainly there," Mochalnikov said, speaking about Russian coal supplies to China and India in January-May.The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.

