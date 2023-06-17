International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-repels-ukraines-drone-attack-on-druzhba-pipeline-in-bryansk-region-1111243096.html
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region
Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday, adding that three aircraft-type drones had been downed.
2023-06-17T08:38+0000
2023-06-17T09:00+0000
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone warfare
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201934_0:154:3095:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_6516ea9c22e55ff17e4ae4c3df187b94.jpg
The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/not-worth-penny-ambassador-on-us-words-about-non-support-of-ukrainian-attacks-on-russia-1110831392.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201934_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75ac1a2bb27d0344672bb736a3944e18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism

Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region

08:38 GMT 17.06.2023 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 17.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Egor Eremov / Go to the mediabankOil refinery and the Druzhba oil pipeline
Oil refinery and the Druzhba oil pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / Egor Eremov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday, adding that three aircraft-type drones had been downed.
"Last night, air defense units of the Russian armed forces in the Novozybkovsky district repulsed an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Druzhba oil pumping station. Thanks to the professionalism of our military, air defense systems destroyed three aircraft-type drones," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram.
People walk past emergency personnel outside a residential building damaged in a drone attack in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
World
'Not Worth Penny': Ambassador on US Words About Non-Support of Ukrainian Attacks on Russia
1 June, 05:40 GMT
The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала