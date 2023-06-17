https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-repels-ukraines-drone-attack-on-druzhba-pipeline-in-bryansk-region-1111243096.html

Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region

Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday, adding that three aircraft-type drones had been downed.

The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.

