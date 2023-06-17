https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-repels-ukraines-drone-attack-on-druzhba-pipeline-in-bryansk-region-1111243096.html
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region
Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday, adding that three aircraft-type drones had been downed.
2023-06-17T08:38+0000
2023-06-17T08:38+0000
2023-06-17T09:00+0000
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone warfare
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201934_0:154:3095:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_6516ea9c22e55ff17e4ae4c3df187b94.jpg
The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/not-worth-penny-ambassador-on-us-words-about-non-support-of-ukrainian-attacks-on-russia-1110831392.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201934_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75ac1a2bb27d0344672bb736a3944e18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism
Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region
08:38 GMT 17.06.2023 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 17.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday, adding that three aircraft-type drones had been downed.
"Last night, air defense units of the Russian armed forces in the Novozybkovsky district repulsed an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Druzhba oil pumping station. Thanks to the professionalism of our military, air defense systems destroyed three aircraft-type drones," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram.
The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.