International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russias-samara-region-to-launch-drone-production-in-december-1111249397.html
Russia's Samara Region to Launch Drone Production in December
Russia's Samara Region to Launch Drone Production in December
Production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to begin in December in Russia's Samara Region, potentially creating 1,000 working places, regional governor Dmitry Azarov told Sputnik on Saturday.
2023-06-17T14:14+0000
2023-06-17T14:14+0000
russia
drones
commercial drones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103771/19/1037711914_0:0:3161:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_05c2e104ffd3407b51ae4f762ef06254.jpg
He noted that the cost of the project is over 20 billion rubles ($240 million).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103771/19/1037711914_430:0:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba80946a2a2c40022f12cf7e671cc65c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian uavs, russian drones, commercial drones
russian uavs, russian drones, commercial drones

Russia's Samara Region to Launch Drone Production in December

14:14 GMT 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankUAV demonstration flights in Moscow region
UAV demonstration flights in Moscow region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to begin in December in Russia's Samara Region, potentially creating 1,000 working places, regional governor Dmitry Azarov told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Having announced this project only at the beginning of the year, we expect that the production of drones in the Samara Region will start as early as December this year. This is not some kind of pilot production, not a large-scale assembly, this is real industrial production of drones," Azarov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
He noted that the cost of the project is over 20 billion rubles ($240 million).
"We ... are already actively working with potential consumers of unmanned aircraft services in the region ... We have already talked with the largest agricultural holdings, for example, about using unmanned aircraft services, with our industrial enterprises, transportation companies, we are working with the Russian Post," the governor said, adding that the production will potentially allow to create 1,000 jobs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала