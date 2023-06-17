https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/suspected-pentagon-leaker-to-appear-in-federal-court-next-week---notice-1111235976.html
Suspected Pentagon Leaker to Appear in Federal Court Next Week - Notice
Accused leaker of top-secret military intelligence documents, Jack Teixeira, will appear in a Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday to be arraigned on his federal charges, a court notice showed.
His in-person arraignment is set for June 21 at 3:45 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) in a Worcester, Massachusetts, courtroom before federal Magistrate David Hennesy, the notice said on Friday. Teixeira, a 21-year-old US Air National Guardsman, has been indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense. Each one of these charges could garner him up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The documents purportedly contained information regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the US' espionage activities, and other national security matters.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Accused leaker of top-secret military intelligence documents, Jack Teixeira, will appear in a Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday to be arraigned on his federal charges, a court notice showed.
His in-person arraignment is set for June 21 at 3:45 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) in a Worcester, Massachusetts, courtroom before federal Magistrate David Hennesy, the notice said on Friday.
Teixeira, a 21-year-old US Air National Guardsman, has been indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense.
Each one of these charges could garner him up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The documents purportedly contained information regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the US’ espionage activities, and other national security matters.