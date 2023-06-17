https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/the-establishment-is-outraged-that-joe-biden-was-called-a-dictator-1111232940.html

The Establishment is Outraged That Joe Biden Was Called a Dictator

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg passing away at age 92, and the US sending a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea.

Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer& Radha Stirling - Human Rights Advocate | The Food in Russia, Wanting to Testify in Front of Congress, and Working for Joe BidenTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Don't Call Joe Biden a Dictator, Joe Biden a Horrible Father, and The Days of Congress Listening to its ConstituentsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade and Radha Stirling about Tara's move to Russia, Tara's past encounters with Joe Biden, and being accused of defecting from America. Tara talked about the reasons she decided to live in Russia and applying for asylum there. Tara discussed the Biden DOJ and how the legal system has been weaponized by the Biden regime.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about growing up near the Biden family, Tucker Carlson's Twitter episodes, and Hunter Biden's power trip. Tyler commented on Joe Biden as a father and why Hunter Biden turned out to be the person he is today. Tyler spoke about Tucker Carlson's new show on Twitter and how Tucker perfectly described Joe Biden as a dictator.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

