Ukraine Demilitarization Mainly Completed as Kiev Using Own Weapons Much Less

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that Ukraine is no longer using its own weapons and that means the demilitarization process of Ukraine is nearly completed. He said Russia is open to peace talks, unlike Kiev.
20:31 GMT 17.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that Ukraine's demilitarization had been mainly completed as Kiev was using its own weapons much less and deploying more weapons supplied by the West.
"Ukraine was very militarized at the start of the special military operation. And, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said yesterday, one of the tasks was the demilitarization of Ukraine. In fact, this task has been mainly completed because Ukraine is using much less of its own arms, while it is deploying more weapons systems supplied by the West," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic.

On the subject of peace negotiations, Peskov said on Saturday that there are provisions of different Ukraine peace initiatives that do not correlate with the Russian stance and are unacceptable, but Moscow is ready for a dialogue with Kiev.
"Those provisions of different peace initiatives, which do not correlate with our stance, are certainly unacceptable for us, but we are open to dialogue unlike the Ukrainian side," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.
On Friday during a visit from several African leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that his country would not discuss an end to the conflict until Russian troops withdrawal from what he claims are Ukraine's borders.
