https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/venezuelan-president-receives-honorary-boxing-world-champion-belt-1111241399.html

Venezuelan President Receives Honorary Boxing World Champion Belt

Venezuelan President Receives Honorary Boxing World Champion Belt

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the Honorary World Champion belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in recognition of his support for the sport and its athletes, the presidential press service said.

2023-06-17T07:08+0000

2023-06-17T07:08+0000

2023-06-17T07:08+0000

americas

venezuela

nicolas maduro

international boxing association

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111241227_0:140:2645:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_11fddbef464e273e8dfefbf815e655af.jpg

"Having you as an ally in the goal of promoting the sport and its athletes, makes you worthy of all our respect and appreciation, which we testify with the distinction that we make and deliver to you — our World Champion Belt," a letter signed by WBA president Gilberto Mendoza read, as quoted by the press service. A delegation of the International Boxing Association (IBA), led by its president Umar Kremlev and his deputy and president of the European Boxing Confederation Ioannis Filippatos, presented the award to Maduro in the capital of Caracas, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/venezuela-wants-to-become-part-of-brics-1110778293.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, venezuelan president nicolas maduro, nicolas maduro, honorary world champion belt, maduro honorary belt, maduro honorary world champion belt