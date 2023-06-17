https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/watch-russian-army-destroy-enemy-stronghold-using-kamikaze-drone-1111247864.html
Watch Russian Army Destroy Enemy Stronghold Using Kamikaze Drone
Watch Russian Army Destroy Enemy Stronghold Using Kamikaze Drone
Earlier this month Kiev launched long-announced counteroffensive with resulted in thousands of Ukrainian militants killed and expensive Western equipment destroyed.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Russian FPV-drones obliterating strongholds of the Ukrainian militants. Drone operators detected a trench and used their drones to destroy it. The footage shows UAVs approaching fortified trenchs, than the video switches to another angle and we can see an explosion. According to the MoD, the target was hit with RPG-7 grenades stocked in the drone.It is likely that the Russian Army used so-called kamikaze drone – which is a common name for various types of loitering munition – a relatively cheap expendable UAV that collides with the target and destroys it.
Watch Russian Army Destroy Enemy Stronghold Using Kamikaze Drone
