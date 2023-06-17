International
'We Are Doomed': Netizens Baffled as Biden Ends Speech With 'God Save the Queen'
'We Are Doomed': Netizens Baffled as Biden Ends Speech With 'God Save the Queen'
Despite obvious red flags, White House physician insists that Biden is a "healthy, vigourous, 80-year-old male, who is fit successfully execute the duties of the Presidency".
Social media has exploded with shock and confusion after US President Joe Biden finished his speech on firearms control with the phrase: "All right. God Save the Queen, man". After that bizarre finale, POTUS looked around - as if he was trying to figure out how to leave the stage.Queen Elisabeth II died in September 2022 and was succeeded by her son - the current King.Biden’s remark frightened netizens who concluded that his mental health poses a major challenge to national security.Some Twitter users tried to figure out what is going on with the president: many hinted at the possibility of substance abuse and concluded that Biden is "truly incapacitated". Political observers wondered whether anyone is going to invoke the 25th Amendment that allows for the replacing of the US president by the acting VP in several cases, including disability.Many netizens alleged dementia and brain damage, while others wondered whether Biden is just trolling society in order to find out for how long the people would tolerate his oddities.The irony of the situation is that Connecticut, where Biden delivered his speech, was one of first colonies to declare independence from Britain and zealously fought against King George III.Russian ex-president and deputy chief of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, also lambasted Biden in his fiery manner.
Sergey Lebedev
White House physicians insist that Biden is a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." Recent red flags, including constant gaffes and strange behavior, would suggest otherwise, however.
Social media has exploded with shock and confusion after US President Joe Biden finished his speech on firearms control with the phrase: "All right. God Save the Queen, man".
After that bizarre finale, POTUS looked around - as if he was trying to figure out how to leave the stage.
Queen Elisabeth II died in September 2022 and was succeeded by her son - the current King.
Biden’s remark frightened netizens who concluded that his mental health poses a major challenge to national security.
Some Twitter users tried to figure out what is going on with the president: many hinted at the possibility of substance abuse and concluded that Biden is "truly incapacitated".
Political observers wondered whether anyone is going to invoke the 25th Amendment that allows for the replacing of the US president by the acting VP in several cases, including disability.
Many netizens alleged dementia and brain damage, while others wondered whether Biden is just trolling society in order to find out for how long the people would tolerate his oddities.
The irony of the situation is that Connecticut, where Biden delivered his speech, was one of first colonies to declare independence from Britain and zealously fought against King George III.
Russian ex-president and deputy chief of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, also lambasted Biden in his fiery manner.

"An old rotten stump suffering from dementia, mired in family corruption and seeking re-election as president of the United States, declared without hesitation: the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is completely irresponsible. And this is despite the fact that American nuclear weapons are deployed in Europe - in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkiye. Moreover, these are not tactical nuclear weapons, but [strategic] aviation ammunition. And the trouble is, of course, that this man has the said nuclear weapon in his hands. God, save the Queen…" Medvedev said.

