https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/abkhazia-ready-for-any-scenario-with-georgia--1111255404.html

Abkhazia Ready for Any Scenario With Georgia

Abkhazia holds regular military drills with the Russian army and is ready for any developments in Georgia, the country's ambassador to Russia told Sputnik

"We have learned from bitter experience, therefore we must always be ready for any development of events. Hence the permanent exercises, often jointly with the Russian military," Kvitsinia said, asked about the possibility of a "second front" against Russia getting opened in Georgia under Western pressure. In April, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the West was forcing Georgia to enter into a military conflict with Russia, convincing Tbilisi that now was a good time to regain control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in March that Ukraine's attempts to draw Georgia into the conflict and to open a "second front" against Russia remained the main threat for Tbilisi.

