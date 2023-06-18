International
Abkhazia Ready for Any Scenario With Georgia
Abkhazia Ready for Any Scenario With Georgia
Abkhazia holds regular military drills with the Russian army and is ready for any developments in Georgia, the country's ambassador to Russia told Sputnik
"We have learned from bitter experience, therefore we must always be ready for any development of events. Hence the permanent exercises, often jointly with the Russian military," Kvitsinia said, asked about the possibility of a "second front" against Russia getting opened in Georgia under Western pressure. In April, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the West was forcing Georgia to enter into a military conflict with Russia, convincing Tbilisi that now was a good time to regain control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in March that Ukraine's attempts to draw Georgia into the conflict and to open a "second front" against Russia remained the main threat for Tbilisi.
Abkhazia Ready for Any Scenario With Georgia

03:56 GMT 18.06.2023
Aerial view of the town of Tkvarcheli in Abkhazia
Aerial view of the town of Tkvarcheli in Abkhazia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
CC0 / /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Abkhazia holds regular military drills with Russia and is ready for the development of any scenario with Georgia, Abkhazia’s Ambassador to Russia Alkhas Kvitsinia told Sputnik.
"We have learned from bitter experience, therefore we must always be ready for any development of events. Hence the permanent exercises, often jointly with the Russian military," Kvitsinia said, asked about the possibility of a "second front" against Russia getting opened in Georgia under Western pressure.
In April, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the West was forcing Georgia to enter into a military conflict with Russia, convincing Tbilisi that now was a good time to regain control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Russia
Russia Expresses Concern Over US Creating Tensions in Georgia, Moldova, Moscow Says
14 March, 12:35 GMT
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in March that Ukraine's attempts to draw Georgia into the conflict and to open a "second front" against Russia remained the main threat for Tbilisi.
