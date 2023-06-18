https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/abramovich-refuses-to-transfer-29-bln-from-chelsea-sale-to-ukraine---reports-1111260701.html

Abramovich Refuses to Transfer $2.9 Bln From Chelsea Sale to Ukraine - Reports

Abramovich announced in early March 2022 that he had put Chelsea up for sale in the knowledge Britain will sanction him over the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich is refusing to sign off the release of £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) made from his sale of Chelsea Football Club to Ukraine, as he apparently wants a "substantial" part of the sum transferred to Russians affected by the conflict, a UK newspaper has reported.The newspaper also cited an unnamed source close to the above-mentioned funds as saying the hope is that "money will start arriving in Ukraine before harsh winter conditions set in again towards the end of the year, but there are currently no guarantees that will happen."Abramovich was the owner of Chelsea from March 2003. In March 2022, he put the football club up for sale after the UK, in response to the Russian special operation, imposed sanctions against him.Abramovich's press office said at the time that he "wanted the proceeds to be transferred to a charitable foundation for the needs of the victims on both sides of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

