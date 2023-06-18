https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/blinken-chinese-foreign-minister-hold-constructive-talks-in-beijing-1111265674.html

Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Hold Constructive Talks in Beijing

Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Hold Constructive Talks in Beijing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang have held substantive and constructive talks in Beijing, during which Blinken told Qin that the United States would protect the interests and values of the American people and invited him to pay a reciprocal visit to Washington.

2023-06-18T15:52+0000

2023-06-18T15:52+0000

2023-06-18T15:52+0000

world

china

us

us-china relations

antony blinken

qin gang

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111259118_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3fc36b3108b559005d01296699c5ca06.jpg

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held candid, substantive, and constructive talks today with People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing," the US Department of State said on Sunday.Blinken has said that the United States "will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people" and cooperate with its allies to advance their vision "for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order," the statement read. The statement added that Blinken's meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing would continue on June 19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/us-navy-releases-video-of-close-encounter-with-chinese-warship-1110966501.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions, rising china