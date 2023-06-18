International
China's Premier Li Qiang to Visit Germany, France From June 18-23
China's Premier Li Qiang to Visit Germany, France From June 18-23
China's Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France in his first overseas trip since he took office in March at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government.
Li will hold the seventh German-Chinese inter-governmental consultation on Sunday and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in France from June 18-23. The upcoming visit is expected to clarify certain misunderstandings between China and Europe, formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have positive impact on relations between the sides.
China's Premier Li Qiang to Visit Germany, France From June 18-23

06:59 GMT 18.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France in his first overseas trip since he took office in March at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government.
Li will hold the seventh German-Chinese inter-governmental consultation on Sunday and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in France from June 18-23.
The upcoming visit is expected to clarify certain misunderstandings between China and Europe, formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have positive impact on relations between the sides.
