From Russia With Money: Billion-Dollar-Deals Struck at SPIEF

This week was marked by St. Petersburg International Economic Forum – one of the major global economic events that brings together political leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs and scholars to address most crucial issues.

President Vladimir Putin delivered a major speech at the SPIEF regarding the development of the Russian economy under sanctions and the emergence of the new world order that challenges Western hegemony. The participants of the forum also placed a heavy emphasis on the de-dollarization of the global economy, citing the fact that US weaponizes the status of the reserve currency and uses it for geopolitical purposes.But primarily, SPIEF is a place for doing business and creating new partnerships that cross continents – and this year, it boosted trade ties between the global majority. Roughly, 900 deals with a total worth of $46 billion were struck during the event.Explore Sputnik's infographic to see the extent of business agreements brought by the forum!

