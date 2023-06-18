International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/japanese-brazilian-companies-team-up-to-produce-engines-for-flying-vehicles-1111257805.html
Japanese, Brazilian Companies Team Up to Produce Engines for Flying Vehicles
Japanese, Brazilian Companies Team Up to Produce Engines for Flying Vehicles
Japan's Nidec corporation, a major electric motors manufacturer, said on Sunday that it will form a joint venture with Brazil's aerospace company Embraer to develop electric propulsion systems for urban air mobility vehicles.
2023-06-18T06:55+0000
2023-06-18T06:55+0000
beyond politics
japan
brazil
embraer
flying car
flying taxi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104673/21/1046732135_6:0:1426:799_1920x0_80_0_0_432c1ef2832c6a09420c13354d01069f.jpg
"Japan's Nidec Corporation … and Brazil's Embraer … today announced an agreement to establish a joint venture company, called Nidec Aerospace LLC, to develop Electric Propulsion Systems for the aerospace sector. Nidec Corporation, the world's leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, will be backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of complementary aerospace experience to design, certify, produce, and commercialize next-generation electric propulsion systems based on well-proven technologies suitable for powering more efficient and greener aircraft models," the statement read. The joint venture is driven by the growth of the urban air mobility industry, the company added. The new firm, Nidec Aerospace, will develop and manufacture electric propulsion systems for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles with headquarters in the city of St. Louis in the US state of Missouri. The production will be centered around both companies' existing factories in Brazil and Mexico, the statement read. Nidec will take a 51% stake in the firm and Embraer 49%. The launch customer will be Brazilian company Eve Air Mobility, "an independent company well-positioned to be a global leader in the urban air mobility segment," Nidec said. Japanese newspaper reported that Eve Air Mobility seeks to launch commercial operations of electric flying vehicles using engines produced by Nidec Aerospace in 2026. Nidec will reportedly invest $140 million in engine research and development. The joint venture deal is expected to be sealed in the second half of 2023, Nidec's statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210126/to-the-skies-and-beyond-prototypes-of-flying-cars-and-taxi-drones-1081882653.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200829/japanese-company-showcases-working-prototype-of-flying-car--video-1080315587.html
japan
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104673/21/1046732135_183:0:1248:799_1920x0_80_0_0_9e8b9d9f060fe6752582e8cc53a614c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, brazil, nidec, embraer, flying car, flying taxi
japan, brazil, nidec, embraer, flying car, flying taxi

Japanese, Brazilian Companies Team Up to Produce Engines for Flying Vehicles

06:55 GMT 18.06.2023
© YouTube/All About AMAZING / A flying car
A flying car - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© YouTube/All About AMAZING /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's Nidec corporation, a major electric motors manufacturer, said on Sunday that it will form a joint venture with Brazil's aerospace company Embraer to develop electric propulsion systems for urban air mobility vehicles.
"Japan's Nidec Corporation … and Brazil's Embraer … today announced an agreement to establish a joint venture company, called Nidec Aerospace LLC, to develop Electric Propulsion Systems for the aerospace sector. Nidec Corporation, the world's leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, will be backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of complementary aerospace experience to design, certify, produce, and commercialize next-generation electric propulsion systems based on well-proven technologies suitable for powering more efficient and greener aircraft models," the statement read.
To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2021
Multimedia
To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
26 January 2021, 13:33 GMT
The joint venture is driven by the growth of the urban air mobility industry, the company added.
The new firm, Nidec Aerospace, will develop and manufacture electric propulsion systems for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles with headquarters in the city of St. Louis in the US state of Missouri. The production will be centered around both companies' existing factories in Brazil and Mexico, the statement read. Nidec will take a 51% stake in the firm and Embraer 49%.
The launch customer will be Brazilian company Eve Air Mobility, "an independent company well-positioned to be a global leader in the urban air mobility segment," Nidec said.
Japanese newspaper reported that Eve Air Mobility seeks to launch commercial operations of electric flying vehicles using engines produced by Nidec Aerospace in 2026. Nidec will reportedly invest $140 million in engine research and development.
A manned flying car SD-03 is seen during a test flight session at Toyota test field in Toyota, central Japan, in this handout photo taken in August 2020 and released by SkyDrive/CARTIVATOR 2020, and obtained by Reuters August 29, 2020. SkyDrive/CARTIVATOR 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2020
Asia
Japanese Company Showcases Working Prototype of 'Flying Car' – Video
29 August 2020, 19:43 GMT
The joint venture deal is expected to be sealed in the second half of 2023, Nidec's statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала