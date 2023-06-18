Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast - EMSC

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/magnitude-64-earthquake-hits-off-mexicos-coast---emsc-1111267284.html
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of California, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake occurred at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles).The epicenter was located about 186 kilometers southwest of the city of Culiacan, the capital of Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa, EMSC said. Culiacan has a population of around 675,000 people.There have been no reports of damage or casualties.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of California, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake occurred at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles).
The epicenter was located about 186 kilometers southwest of the city of Culiacan, the capital of Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa, EMSC said. Culiacan has a population of around 675,000 people.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties.