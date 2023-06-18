https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/magnitude-64-earthquake-hits-off-mexicos-coast---emsc-1111267284.html

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast - EMSC

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast - EMSC

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of California, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

2023-06-18T22:05+0000

2023-06-18T22:05+0000

2023-06-18T22:05+0000

americas

mexico

euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)

culiacan

earthquake

earthquakes

earthquakes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111267123_2635:0:6276:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41872240e3e6133dbf12fe6493a6e620.jpg

The quake occurred at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles).The epicenter was located about 186 kilometers southwest of the city of Culiacan, the capital of Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa, EMSC said. Culiacan has a population of around 675,000 people.There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

americas

mexico

culiacan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquake, european-mediterranean seismological centre emsc, gulf of california, culiacan