International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/magnitude-64-earthquake-hits-off-mexicos-coast---emsc-1111267284.html
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast - EMSC
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast - EMSC
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of California, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
2023-06-18T22:05+0000
2023-06-18T22:05+0000
americas
mexico
euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)
culiacan
earthquake
earthquakes
earthquakes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111267123_2635:0:6276:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41872240e3e6133dbf12fe6493a6e620.jpg
The quake occurred at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles).The epicenter was located about 186 kilometers southwest of the city of Culiacan, the capital of Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa, EMSC said. Culiacan has a population of around 675,000 people.There have been no reports of damage or casualties.
americas
mexico
culiacan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111267123_3090:0:5821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_239d3d8f09ef2c4eef4da759743735b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earthquake, european-mediterranean seismological centre emsc, gulf of california, culiacan
earthquake, european-mediterranean seismological centre emsc, gulf of california, culiacan

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast - EMSC

22:05 GMT 18.06.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Culiacán Rosales / Panoramic view of CuliacánPanoramic view of Culiacán. View from La Lomita.
Panoramic view of Culiacán. View from La Lomita. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Culiacán Rosales / Panoramic view of Culiacán
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of California, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake occurred at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles).
The epicenter was located about 186 kilometers southwest of the city of Culiacan, the capital of Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa, EMSC said. Culiacan has a population of around 675,000 people.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала