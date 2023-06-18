https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/philippine-ferry-with-120-people-on-board-catches-fire-1111257542.html
Video: Philippine Ferry With 120 People on Board Catches Fire
Video: Philippine Ferry With 120 People on Board Catches Fire
A ferry carrying 120 people on board caught fire on Sunday off the coast of the Philippine province of Bohol, the coast guard said, adding that rescue and firefighting efforts are underway.
2023-06-18T06:45+0000
2023-06-18T06:45+0000
2023-06-18T06:46+0000
asia
phillippines
ferry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101254709_48:0:741:390_1920x0_80_0_0_36456eeedb8979380b4ace13114fb251.png
"The Philippine Coast Guard ... conducts firefighting and rescue operations in response to a maritime incident involving a passenger-cargo vessel, MV Esperanza Star, that caught on fire in the vicinity waters off Panglao, Bohol, today, 18 June 2023. Based on the initial investigation, the distressed vessel … had approximately 120 passengers and crew members on board," the coast guard said on social media. Local media cited a coast guard commander as saying that 55 crew members and 65 passengers were rescued from the vessel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101254709_134:0:654:390_1920x0_80_0_0_dc64a4dba32032ad133b4bbd583f7251.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
philippine, ferry, philippine ferry , ferry accident, ferry fire
philippine, ferry, philippine ferry , ferry accident, ferry fire
Video: Philippine Ferry With 120 People on Board Catches Fire
06:45 GMT 18.06.2023 (Updated: 06:46 GMT 18.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A ferry carrying 120 people on board caught fire on Sunday off the coast of the Philippine province of Bohol, the coast guard said, adding that rescue and firefighting efforts are underway.
"The Philippine Coast Guard ... conducts firefighting and rescue operations in response to a maritime incident involving a passenger-cargo vessel, MV Esperanza Star, that caught on fire in the vicinity waters off Panglao, Bohol, today, 18 June 2023. Based on the initial investigation, the distressed vessel … had approximately 120 passengers and crew members on board," the coast guard said on social media.
Local media cited a coast guard commander as saying that 55 crew members and 65 passengers were rescued from the vessel.