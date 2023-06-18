International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/police-robots-to-expand-singaporean-cops-technological-arsenal-1111262882.html
Police Robots to Expand Singaporean Cops' 'Technological Arsenal'
Police Robots to Expand Singaporean Cops' 'Technological Arsenal'
Authorities in Singapore have announced that they intend to expand the use of police patrol robots across the city following five years of trials.
2023-06-18T14:27+0000
2023-06-18T14:27+0000
world
singapore
police
robots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111264736_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e490dc1c4e012efa82abe338a16a0c44.jpg
Authorities in Singapore have announced that they intend to expand the use of police patrol robots across the city following five years of trials.These 1.7-meter-tall mobile contraptions fitted with cameras and speakers afford additional surveillance capabilities to the police force and can help set up a cordon or warn off bystanders at a scene before officers arrive.Police robots were first deployed in Singapore in 2018 during the Chingay Parade, and two robots were deployed this April at the Terminal 4 of the Changi Airport as part of the local police force patrol operations, according to media reports."These patrol robots operate autonomously alongside our officers, providing additional eyes on the ground," Lim added."The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties.The Singapore Police Force described the robot in a statement as the latest addition to their "technological arsenal" capable of "autonomous patrol and providing the police with an enhanced situational picture to enable better decision and sense-making."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221130/robocops-is-use-of-deadly-robots-by-san-francisco-police-justified-1104909053.html
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111264736_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_460aca2debe69b31d323fd467a12d7ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
singapore police robots
singapore police robots

Police Robots to Expand Singaporean Cops' 'Technological Arsenal'

14:27 GMT 18.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ROSLAN RAHMANA 'police robot' patrols at the Suntec City convention and exhibition centre during the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Singapore on November 12, 2018.
A 'police robot' patrols at the Suntec City convention and exhibition centre during the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Singapore on November 12, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ROSLAN RAHMAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The "integration of robotics" improves the operational efficiency and capabilities of Singaporean crime-fighting, a high-ranking police official reportedly said.
Authorities in Singapore have announced that they intend to expand the use of police patrol robots across the city following five years of trials.
These 1.7-meter-tall mobile contraptions fitted with cameras and speakers afford additional surveillance capabilities to the police force and can help set up a cordon or warn off bystanders at a scene before officers arrive.
Police robots were first deployed in Singapore in 2018 during the Chingay Parade, and two robots were deployed this April at the Terminal 4 of the Changi Airport as part of the local police force patrol operations, according to media reports.
“The operationalization of patrol robots at Changi Airport Terminal 4 since April represents a significant milestone in our exploration of robotics in policing,” Superintendent Lim Ke Wei of the Airport Police said as quoted by one Singaporean newspaper.“
"These patrol robots operate autonomously alongside our officers, providing additional eyes on the ground," Lim added.
"The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties.
Robocop - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
Analysis
RoboCops: Is Use of Deadly Robots by San Francisco Police Justified?
30 November 2022, 17:34 GMT
The Singapore Police Force described the robot in a statement as the latest addition to their "technological arsenal" capable of "autonomous patrol and providing the police with an enhanced situational picture to enable better decision and sense-making."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала