Police Robots to Expand Singaporean Cops' 'Technological Arsenal'

Police Robots to Expand Singaporean Cops' 'Technological Arsenal'

Authorities in Singapore have announced that they intend to expand the use of police patrol robots across the city following five years of trials.

Authorities in Singapore have announced that they intend to expand the use of police patrol robots across the city following five years of trials.These 1.7-meter-tall mobile contraptions fitted with cameras and speakers afford additional surveillance capabilities to the police force and can help set up a cordon or warn off bystanders at a scene before officers arrive.Police robots were first deployed in Singapore in 2018 during the Chingay Parade, and two robots were deployed this April at the Terminal 4 of the Changi Airport as part of the local police force patrol operations, according to media reports."These patrol robots operate autonomously alongside our officers, providing additional eyes on the ground," Lim added."The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties.The Singapore Police Force described the robot in a statement as the latest addition to their "technological arsenal" capable of "autonomous patrol and providing the police with an enhanced situational picture to enable better decision and sense-making."

singapore

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

