Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked volunteers in the zone of the special military operation for their motivation and readiness to defend the Motherland.
During his meeting with military correspondents earlier this week, Putin was asked what he would say not only to professional military personnel but also to volunteers.Role of MediaVladimir Putin praised the contribution of media to forging unity in Russian society, which demonstrated the solidarity necessary for the country during the special military operation.When Moscow started special op to protect people of Donbass, Western governments introduced a package of harsh sanctions, expecting Russian economy to collapse. Instead of that, as Vladimir Putin stated in March, Russia boosted its economic sovereignty.Earlier this month Kiev regime launched its long-announced counteroffensive that quickly ran into Russian stalwart defenses. As a result, Kiev lost thousands of lives and hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles.
10:53 GMT 18.06.2023 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 18.06.2023)
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked volunteers in the zone of the special military operation for their motivation and readiness to defend the Motherland.
During his meeting with military correspondents earlier this week, Putin was asked what he would say not only to professional military personnel but also to volunteers.
"What could one wish them? Not only to wish. They should be thanked for this motivation and for their readiness to defend our common large Motherland. You know, I am in contact with them," Putin said, as aired by the Russian TV broadcaster.
Role of Media
Vladimir Putin praised the contribution of media to forging unity in Russian society, which demonstrated the solidarity necessary for the country during the special military operation.
"This is a great advantage of ours, of Russia. It is ours with you, with the media, because it is an enormous work of the media — that we together with you have recently forged the unity of Russian society. And it has shown the solidarity Russia needed during the combat, the military operation," he said.
When Moscow started special op to protect people of Donbass, Western governments introduced a package of harsh sanctions, expecting Russian economy to collapse. Instead of that, as Vladimir Putin stated in March, Russia boosted its economic sovereignty
Earlier this month Kiev regime launched its long-announced counteroffensive that quickly ran into Russian stalwart defenses. As a result, Kiev lost thousands of lives and hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles.