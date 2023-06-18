https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/putin-thanks-volunteers-in-special-military-operation-zone-1111260590.html

Putin Thanks Volunteers in Special Military Operation Zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked volunteers in the zone of the special military operation for their motivation and readiness to defend the Motherland.

During his meeting with military correspondents earlier this week, Putin was asked what he would say not only to professional military personnel but also to volunteers.Role of MediaVladimir Putin praised the contribution of media to forging unity in Russian society, which demonstrated the solidarity necessary for the country during the special military operation.When Moscow started special op to protect people of Donbass, Western governments introduced a package of harsh sanctions, expecting Russian economy to collapse. Instead of that, as Vladimir Putin stated in March, Russia boosted its economic sovereignty.Earlier this month Kiev regime launched its long-announced counteroffensive that quickly ran into Russian stalwart defenses. As a result, Kiev lost thousands of lives and hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles.

