https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/sacred-ancient-masks-returned-to-south-american-ethnic-group-after-century-long-absence-1111266310.html

'Sacred' Ancient Masks Returned to South American Ethnic Group After Century-Long Absence

'Sacred' Ancient Masks Returned to South American Ethnic Group After Century-Long Absence

The masks are used to "perform ceremonies” by the tribe, but while in Germany, were treated with a potentially dangerous disinfectant and it is unclear whether they can be worn safely on one's face anymore.

2023-06-18T19:01+0000

2023-06-18T19:01+0000

2023-06-18T19:01+0000

world

colombia

germany

mask

artefacts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111266561_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b756d535f62649fce020f98cbfb80c.jpg

A pair of 15th Century wooden masks originating from a South American Kogi tribe in modern day Colombia have been returned after spending more than a century in German museums.According to media reports, the masks were bought in 1915 from the son of a Kogi priest by German ethnologist Konrad Theodor Preuss.This week, however, the masks were handed over by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Colombian President Gustavo Petro during a ceremony in Berlin.The transfer took place after the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, a German federal government body that oversees museums in Berlin, determined that the masks are sacred objects to their original owners and thus should not have been bought in the first place.The media outlet pointed out, however, that the container holding the masks was repeatedly sprayed in the 1940s and 1950s with a disinfectant that got banned in the EU over a decade ago as it caused breathing difficulties and was potentially carcinogenic.Hermann Parzinger, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, reportedly told the newspaper that the masks were "detoxified" earlier this year and can be handled without wearing gloves or PPE masks, though there is "some doubt" over whether these objects "can be directly worn in front of the face."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221129/london-museum-starts-process-of-returning-looted-benin-artifacts-back-to-nigeria-1104813547.html

colombia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

sacred masks, cultural aftefacts