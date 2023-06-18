International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/tens-of-thousands-of-israelis-protest-against-legal-reform-1111254560.html
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform
Thousands of Israelis protested against judicial reforms for the 24th consecutive Saturday
2023-06-18T00:32+0000
2023-06-18T00:32+0000
world
avigdor lieberman
israel
tel aviv
benjamin netanyahu
judicial reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111254403_0:46:3072:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_296c777c4127f0feeb09761dbc7763e9.jpg
Demonstrations were held at 150 different locations across Israel on Saturday. In Tel Aviv alone, about 100,000 people gathered to express dissatisfaction with the legal reform. Avigdor Lieberman, the former Israeli defense minister, was spotted among the demonstrators in Tel Aviv. In late March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/israels-judicial-reform-may-negatively-affect-it-startups-cause-relocation-1109755782.html
israel
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111254403_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8dce23f9d7dfb838958a35f9f5a2e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
judicial reform, israel, tel aviv,
judicial reform, israel, tel aviv,

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform

00:32 GMT 18.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv on the 24th consecutive Saturday of protests against the controversial judicial reform, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Demonstrations were held at 150 different locations across Israel on Saturday. In Tel Aviv alone, about 100,000 people gathered to express dissatisfaction with the legal reform.
A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
World
Israel’s Judicial Reform May Negatively Affect IT Startups, Cause Relocation
22 April, 07:23 GMT
Avigdor Lieberman, the former Israeli defense minister, was spotted among the demonstrators in Tel Aviv.
"I attended a demonstration in Kaplan [Street in central Tel Aviv] this evening. We will continue to fight for a democratic, Zionist and liberal state," Lieberman said on Twitter.
In late March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала