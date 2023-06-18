https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/us-doubts-about-wallaces-candidacy-for-nato-secretary-general-over-ukraine-reports-1111266201.html

US Doubts About Wallace's Candidacy for NATO Secretary General Over Ukraine - Reports

US Doubts About Wallace's Candidacy for NATO Secretary General Over Ukraine - Reports

The United States is skeptical about UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's candidacy for the post of NATO secretary general because a number of US military officials are dissatisfied with him over his measures on Ukraine, a UK newspaper reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said the US has reservations about Wallace, with some in the military unhappy with the way he has set the pace on the Ukraine issue. The newspaper also reported that the European Union would not accept a candidate from a country that is not part of the bloc. Wallace would need a firm decision from US President Joe Biden in favor of his candidacy in order to become secretary general against the background of such a position in the EU, The Guardian noted. Current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was due to retire on October 1, 2022, but in March 2022 the leaders of the alliance decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023.

