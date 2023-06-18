https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-take-out-ukrainian-troop-transports-1111265242.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Take Out Ukrainian Troop Transports

One of the latest videos released by Russia's Ministry of Defense shows the demise of Ukrainian armored troop transports that ran afoul of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.Both Ukrainian armored vehicles were taken out with Vikhr guided missiles, with the troop transports' destruction captured by the helicopter's onboard cameras.According to a statement issued by the ministry, this incident occurred in the "South Donetsk direction."

