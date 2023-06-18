International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Take Out Ukrainian Troop Transports
Both Ukrainian armored vehicles were taken out with Vikhr guided missiles, with the troop transports' destruction captured by the helicopter's onboard cameras.
While the long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has so far resulted in Kiev sacrificing its troops and Western-supplied military hardware for nothing, Russian forces continue to defeat anything the Ukrainian leadership throws at them.
One of the latest videos released by Russia's Ministry of Defense shows the demise of Ukrainian armored troop transports that ran afoul of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.
Both Ukrainian armored vehicles were taken out with Vikhr guided missiles, with the troop transports' destruction captured by the helicopter's onboard cameras.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, this incident occurred in the "South Donetsk direction."
