https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-take-out-ukrainian-troop-transports-1111265242.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Take Out Ukrainian Troop Transports
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Take Out Ukrainian Troop Transports
Both Ukrainian armored vehicles were taken out with Vikhr guided missiles, with the troop transports' destruction captured by the helicopter's onboard cameras.
2023-06-18T15:45+0000
2023-06-18T15:45+0000
2023-06-18T15:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ka-52
armored vehicles
missile
destruction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111265007_56:0:1626:883_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba437e62c0a7d03dd59c24a193359ea.png
One of the latest videos released by Russia's Ministry of Defense shows the demise of Ukrainian armored troop transports that ran afoul of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.Both Ukrainian armored vehicles were taken out with Vikhr guided missiles, with the troop transports' destruction captured by the helicopter's onboard cameras.According to a statement issued by the ministry, this incident occurred in the "South Donetsk direction."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111265007_252:0:1429:883_1920x0_80_0_0_fc5f5918efa785cc715c29c65e6f0fd9.png
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroyed moving armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using Vikhr missiles
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroyed moving armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using Vikhr missiles
2023-06-18T15:45+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military operation in ukraine, ka-52 attack helicopter
russia's military operation in ukraine, ka-52 attack helicopter
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Take Out Ukrainian Troop Transports
While the long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has so far resulted in Kiev sacrificing its troops and Western-supplied military hardware for nothing, Russian forces continue to defeat anything the Ukrainian leadership throws at them.
One of the latest videos released by Russia's Ministry of Defense shows the demise of Ukrainian armored troop transports that ran afoul of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.
Both Ukrainian armored vehicles were taken out with Vikhr guided missiles, with the troop transports' destruction captured by the helicopter's onboard cameras.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, this incident occurred in the "South Donetsk direction."