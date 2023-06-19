https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/biden-dictator-label-apt-says-activist-attorney-1111299364.html
Biden 'Dictator' Label Apt, Says Activist Attorney
Biden 'Dictator' Label Apt, Says Activist Attorney
Attorney and media relations specialist Tyler Nixon said the description of US President Joe Biden as a 'dictator' was correct, as the leader had co-opted all branches of the state meant to check his power.
Attorney Tyler Nixon has told Sputnik that "dictator" was an appropriate description of 80-year-old Democrat US President Joe Biden.He claimed that Biden has the Washington establishment sewn up and was immune from any challenges to his rule."He's got everything in place and you cannot appeal to the legislative branch to check this guy," Nixon warned. "They've taken over the entire Justice Department and they've got the media."
Biden 'Dictator' Label Apt, Says Activist Attorney
Conservative Fox News sacked a producer last week for posting an on-screen message calling US President Joe Biden a "wannabe dictator". Attorney and media relations specialist Tyler Nixon argues the joking description of President Joe Biden as a 'dictator' was perfectly apt.
Attorney Tyler Nixon has told Sputnik that "dictator" was an appropriate description of 80-year-old Democrat US President Joe Biden.
"Having known and studied him for so many years, it in no way surprises me at all that he would be a total demagogue who would oversee a dictatorship," Nixon said. "His sense of entitlement is probably almost unparalleled in Washington."
7 January 2022, 22:36 GMT
He claimed that Biden has the Washington establishment sewn up and was immune from any challenges to his rule.
"He's got everything in place and you cannot appeal to the legislative branch to check this guy," Nixon warned. "They've taken over the entire Justice Department and they've got the media."
"They have literally all the makings now: a cowed legislative body, they've packed the courts and if they haven't packed them, they'll put it in a venue where they do have their sympathetic or sold-out partisan judges," he stressed. "And then you have the Justice Department and the law enforcement aspect totally corrupted to the core at this point."
