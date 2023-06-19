https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/biden-dictator-label-apt-says-activist-attorney-1111299364.html

Biden 'Dictator' Label Apt, Says Activist Attorney

Attorney and media relations specialist Tyler Nixon said the description of US President Joe Biden as a 'dictator' was correct, as the leader had co-opted all branches of the state meant to check his power.

Attorney Tyler Nixon has told Sputnik that "dictator" was an appropriate description of 80-year-old Democrat US President Joe Biden.He claimed that Biden has the Washington establishment sewn up and was immune from any challenges to his rule."He's got everything in place and you cannot appeal to the legislative branch to check this guy," Nixon warned. "They've taken over the entire Justice Department and they've got the media."For more incisive analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

