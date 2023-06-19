https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/bonfire-ban-imposed-in-most-of-denmark-due-to-drought-1111300666.html
Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought
Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought
The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.
2023-06-19T15:37+0000
2023-06-19T15:37+0000
2023-06-19T15:37+0000
beyond politics
denmark
bonfire
midsummer
drought
bornholm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106473/36/1064733635_0:170:1920:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_35c26dc3cc6b63daa00dac78a20ed5ab.jpg
"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires." The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place. Danish broadcaster reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20190102/new-year-bonfire-firenado-netherlands-1071154131.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230308/five-most-severe-droughts-in-africa--1108151707.html
denmark
bornholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106473/36/1064733635_213:0:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_d4e4963d7c6e2ec93d4cf2e0f246a9cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
denmark, drought, bonfire
denmark, drought, bonfire
Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.
"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires."
2 January 2019, 00:38 GMT
The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place.
Danish broadcaster reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable
.