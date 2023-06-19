https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/bonfire-ban-imposed-in-most-of-denmark-due-to-drought-1111300666.html

Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought

Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought

The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.

2023-06-19T15:37+0000

2023-06-19T15:37+0000

2023-06-19T15:37+0000

beyond politics

denmark

bonfire

midsummer

drought

bornholm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106473/36/1064733635_0:170:1920:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_35c26dc3cc6b63daa00dac78a20ed5ab.jpg

"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires." The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place. Danish broadcaster reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20190102/new-year-bonfire-firenado-netherlands-1071154131.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230308/five-most-severe-droughts-in-africa--1108151707.html

denmark

bornholm

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

denmark, drought, bonfire