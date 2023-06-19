International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/bonfire-ban-imposed-in-most-of-denmark-due-to-drought-1111300666.html
Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought
Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought
The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.
2023-06-19T15:37+0000
2023-06-19T15:37+0000
beyond politics
denmark
bonfire
midsummer
drought
bornholm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106473/36/1064733635_0:170:1920:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_35c26dc3cc6b63daa00dac78a20ed5ab.jpg
"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires." The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place. Danish broadcaster reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20190102/new-year-bonfire-firenado-netherlands-1071154131.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230308/five-most-severe-droughts-in-africa--1108151707.html
denmark
bornholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106473/36/1064733635_213:0:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_d4e4963d7c6e2ec93d4cf2e0f246a9cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, drought, bonfire
denmark, drought, bonfire

Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought

15:37 GMT 19.06.2023
CC0 / / Bonfire in the forest
Bonfire in the forest - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.
"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires."
South Koreans gather around a bonfire during 'Jwibulnoli' a South Korean folk game on March 1, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2019
World
WATCH: New Year Beach Bonfire Turns into Massive ‘Firenado’
2 January 2019, 00:38 GMT
The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place.
Danish broadcaster reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable.
In this Monday, April 30, 2012 photo, a girl follows a village path through a landscape dotted with thorny scrub brush, in the Matam region of northeastern Senegal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
Africa
Five Most Severe Droughts in Africa
8 March, 11:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала