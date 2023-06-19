International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/eu-energy-ministers-to-discuss-electricity-market-reform-1111280359.html
EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Electricity Market Reform
EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Electricity Market Reform
The European Union’s energy ministers will discuss a proposal on the electricity market reform today and are likely to reach an agreement on the matter, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday.
2023-06-19T11:36+0000
2023-06-19T11:36+0000
economy
european union (eu)
energy
electricity
europe energy prices
european commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107882/93/1078829302_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ce5a896e59529779af1a15d821293521.jpg
"The main topic on the agenda today is electricity market reform. EU Commission presented electricity market reform this March and since then, under the Swedish presidency, the file has made significant progress and I do hope that ministers will reach an agreement today," Simson said ahead of the Energy Council in Luxembourg. The aim of the reform is to "improve protection against market manipulation in the EU wholesale energy market (REMIT)," make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices and protect consumers, according to the talks’ agenda. The European Commission will also brief ministers on external energy relations and the EU’s preparedness level for the winter season.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221110/why-is-there-an-energy-crisis-in-europe-and-is-russia-to-blame-1103986821.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/over-150-pubs-closed-in-england-wales-in-2023-due-to-high-energy-prices-reports-say-1109347125.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107882/93/1078829302_220:0:1920:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_20cad528824b8e861b35099fd91b1100.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, eu electricity, eu energy, energy reform, eu energy commissioner
eu, eu electricity, eu energy, energy reform, eu energy commissioner

EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Electricity Market Reform

11:36 GMT 19.06.2023
CC0 / / Light bulb
Light bulb - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union’s energy ministers will discuss a proposal on the electricity market reform today and are likely to reach an agreement on the matter, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday.
"The main topic on the agenda today is electricity market reform. EU Commission presented electricity market reform this March and since then, under the Swedish presidency, the file has made significant progress and I do hope that ministers will reach an agreement today," Simson said ahead of the Energy Council in Luxembourg.
Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Why is There an Energy Crisis in Europe and is Russia to Blame?
10 November 2022, 14:07 GMT
The aim of the reform is to "improve protection against market manipulation in the EU wholesale energy market (REMIT)," make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices and protect consumers, according to the talks’ agenda.
The European Commission will also brief ministers on external energy relations and the EU’s preparedness level for the winter season.
The Windsor Castle pub is pictured in central London, on March 16, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
Over 150 Pubs Closed in England, Wales in 2023 Due to High Energy Prices, Reports Say
11 April, 10:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала