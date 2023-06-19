https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/eu-energy-ministers-to-discuss-electricity-market-reform-1111280359.html

EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Electricity Market Reform

EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Electricity Market Reform

The European Union’s energy ministers will discuss a proposal on the electricity market reform today and are likely to reach an agreement on the matter, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday.

"The main topic on the agenda today is electricity market reform. EU Commission presented electricity market reform this March and since then, under the Swedish presidency, the file has made significant progress and I do hope that ministers will reach an agreement today," Simson said ahead of the Energy Council in Luxembourg. The aim of the reform is to "improve protection against market manipulation in the EU wholesale energy market (REMIT)," make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices and protect consumers, according to the talks’ agenda. The European Commission will also brief ministers on external energy relations and the EU’s preparedness level for the winter season.

