https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/gop-presidential-candidates-have-plural-opinions-on-supporting-ultimate-nominee-1111268255.html
GOP Presidential Candidates Have Plural Opinions on Supporting Ultimate Nominee
GOP Presidential Candidates Have Plural Opinions on Supporting Ultimate Nominee
The discussions around the loyalty pledge and the potential pardon for Trump highlight the divisions within the Republican Party.
2023-06-19T04:15+0000
2023-06-19T04:15+0000
2023-06-19T05:06+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
chris christie
ronna mcdaniel
republican national committee (rnc)
gop
asa hutchinson
tim scott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110220172_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0bc93df38f17af9cda3f7082769dda.jpg
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has voiced his opposition to the Republican National Committee's requirement for 2024 GOP contenders to sign a pledge supporting the party's ultimate nominee in order to participate in primary debates.Christie referred to the pledge as a "useless idea" and stated in an interview with US media.While Christie criticized the pledge, he made it clear that he would still do what was necessary to secure a position on the debate stage. He emphasized his commitment to "save my party and save my country from going down the road of being led by three-time loser Donald Trump," since Christie attributed the party's losses in the 2018 House elections, the 2020 presidential race, and the 2022 midterm performance to Trump's leadership.RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has consistently supported the idea of a loyalty pledge for GOP debates, describing it as a "no-brainer."While most of the GOP primary field has signaled their support for the pledge, there are differing opinions among the contenders. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who initially sought to amend the pledge, now acknowledges the need to support the eventual nominee.When discussing the prospect of pardoning Trump, candidates were less committed. For instance, Senator Tim Scott declined to answer whether he would join Vivek Ramaswamy's pledge to pardon Trump if elected, stating, "I'm not going to deal with the hypotheticals, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty."Former Vice President Mike Pence commented on the matter, stating that it was "premature" to discuss such a pardon and emphasizing the need to let the courts handle the case.On the other hand, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley expressed her inclination to pardon Trump if she were elected president, citing the importance of what is best for the country. As the primary campaign progresses, it remains to be seen how candidates will navigate these pledges and the broader dynamics within the Republican Party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/why-trumps-classified-docs-case-wont-be-easy--speedy-for-bidens-doj-1111160549.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/docs-trump-being-prosecuted-for-possessing-should-not-be-secret-from-american-people-1111163000.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110220172_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec3b30b235af58a78a4228808e026668.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024 us electons, gop presidential candidates, will gop support trump, chris christie against trump, rnc chairwoman ronna mcdaniel, secret documents case will affect trump presidency how
2024 us electons, gop presidential candidates, will gop support trump, chris christie against trump, rnc chairwoman ronna mcdaniel, secret documents case will affect trump presidency how
GOP Presidential Candidates Have Plural Opinions on Supporting Ultimate Nominee
04:15 GMT 19.06.2023 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 19.06.2023)
The discussions around the loyalty pledge and the potential pardon for Trump highlight the divisions within the Republican Party.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has voiced his opposition to the Republican National Committee's requirement for 2024 GOP contenders to sign a pledge supporting the party's ultimate nominee in order to participate in primary debates.
Christie referred to the pledge as a "useless idea" and stated in an interview with US media.
"It's only in the era of Donald Trump that you need somebody to sign something on a pledge. So I think it's a bad idea." Christie further revealed that he had already expressed his views directly to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
While Christie criticized the pledge, he made it clear that he would still do what was necessary to secure a position on the debate stage. He emphasized his commitment to "save my party and save my country from going down the road of being led by three-time loser Donald Trump," since Christie attributed the party's losses in the 2018 House elections, the 2020 presidential race, and the 2022 midterm performance to Trump's leadership.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has consistently supported the idea of a loyalty pledge for GOP debates, describing it as a "no-brainer."
"Once it's all done and the dust is settled and you've made your best case, if the voters choose someone else, then you need to get behind who the voters chose and make sure we beat Joe Biden. We can't have division," stated McDaniel emphasizing the importance of party unity.
While most of the GOP primary field has signaled their support for the pledge, there are differing opinions among the contenders. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who initially sought to amend the pledge, now acknowledges the need to support the eventual nominee.
"You have to make the pledge based on the fact that Donald Trump is not going to be our nominee and you're confident of it. Therefore, you can sign a statement saying you're going to support the nominee of the party," explained Hutchinson.
When discussing the prospect of pardoning Trump, candidates were less committed. For instance, Senator Tim Scott declined to answer whether he would join Vivek Ramaswamy's pledge to pardon Trump if elected, stating, "I'm not going to deal with the hypotheticals, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty."
Former Vice President Mike Pence commented on the matter, stating that it was "premature" to discuss such a pardon and emphasizing the need to let the courts handle the case.
On the other hand, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley expressed her inclination to pardon Trump if she were elected president, citing the importance of what is best for the country.
As the primary campaign progresses, it remains to be seen how candidates will navigate these pledges and the broader dynamics within the Republican Party.