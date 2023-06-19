https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/gop-presidential-candidates-have-plural-opinions-on-supporting-ultimate-nominee-1111268255.html

GOP Presidential Candidates Have Plural Opinions on Supporting Ultimate Nominee

The discussions around the loyalty pledge and the potential pardon for Trump highlight the divisions within the Republican Party.

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has voiced his opposition to the Republican National Committee's requirement for 2024 GOP contenders to sign a pledge supporting the party's ultimate nominee in order to participate in primary debates.Christie referred to the pledge as a "useless idea" and stated in an interview with US media.While Christie criticized the pledge, he made it clear that he would still do what was necessary to secure a position on the debate stage. He emphasized his commitment to "save my party and save my country from going down the road of being led by three-time loser Donald Trump," since Christie attributed the party's losses in the 2018 House elections, the 2020 presidential race, and the 2022 midterm performance to Trump's leadership.RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has consistently supported the idea of a loyalty pledge for GOP debates, describing it as a "no-brainer."While most of the GOP primary field has signaled their support for the pledge, there are differing opinions among the contenders. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who initially sought to amend the pledge, now acknowledges the need to support the eventual nominee.When discussing the prospect of pardoning Trump, candidates were less committed. For instance, Senator Tim Scott declined to answer whether he would join Vivek Ramaswamy's pledge to pardon Trump if elected, stating, "I'm not going to deal with the hypotheticals, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty."Former Vice President Mike Pence commented on the matter, stating that it was "premature" to discuss such a pardon and emphasizing the need to let the courts handle the case.On the other hand, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley expressed her inclination to pardon Trump if she were elected president, citing the importance of what is best for the country. As the primary campaign progresses, it remains to be seen how candidates will navigate these pledges and the broader dynamics within the Republican Party.

