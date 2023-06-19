https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/moldovan-farmers-resume-protests-move-farm-machinery-to-roads-1111296031.html

Moldovan Farmers Resume Protests, Move Farm Machinery to Roads

Moldovan farmers are starting a new protest action, with a number of them planning to move their machinery to highways, while others will head to the country's capital, Kishinev, Alexandru Slusari, the head of the Farmers' Force association, said on Monday.

On June 9, Farmers' Force announced the start of negotiations with the government, during which protests would be halted. Last Friday, Moldovan farmers staged a protest blocking the traffic on a number of key highways with their equipment. Staging a protest in the capital city is the only alternative to bankruptcy for the farmers, the official continued. It is also the result of the government's failure to address the numerous crises ongoing in the agricultural sector, he added. Moldovan farmers have been asking the government for support since February but did not receive any. They gave the authorities time until June 3 to fulfill a new list of demands. These include compensations to small and medium grain producers in the amount of about $170 per hectare, temporary restrictions on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine, subsidy arrears from last year and VAT refunds for fuel. The farmers also believe that the port of Giurgiulesti should export only Moldovan products during the period from July 1 to July 31.

