No Signs of Preparations for Direct Attack on Transnistria - Republic's Head

There are no signs of preparations for a direct attack on Transnistria, but the risk of new provocations is not excluded, the breakaway republic's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik.

He added that, at the moment, there is a consensus that the unfreezing of the conflict is a catastrophic scenario that needs to be avoided.Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside the control of Chisinau. After the start of Russia's special military operation in neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, tensions in Transnistria escalated.On March 9 this year, the ministry of state security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) said that a terrorist attack against the PMR's officials had been prevented in the city of Tiraspol and that the attack had been prepared under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. Anatoly Guretsky, Prosecutor of the PMR, said that the investigation established the preparation of another terrorist attack against an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) delegation on February 14. The Security Service of Ukraine has refuted the allegations and called them provocation.

