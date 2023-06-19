International
Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck
The Boston Coastguard has announced that an operation has been undertaken to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, British broadcaster reported on Monday.
It remains unknown whether there were any people on board the submarine, the report said. The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.
titanic, tourist submarine, tourist submarine titanic, submarine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Boston Coastguard has announced that an operation has been undertaken to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, British broadcaster reported on Monday.
It remains unknown whether there were any people on board the submarine, the report said.
The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.
This August 2019 photo courtesy of Atlantic Productions shows the latest image of the bow of RMS Titanic which rests 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) below the Atlantic Ocean, and 370 miles (595kms) south of Newfoundland, Canada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Video: First-Ever Footage of RMS Titanic's Bow in 8K Shows Wreck's Heavy Deterioration
1 September 2022, 03:19 GMT
The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.
