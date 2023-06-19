https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/operation-underway-to-locate-tourist-submarine-missing-near-titanic-wreck-1111300276.html
Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck
The Boston Coastguard has announced that an operation has been undertaken to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, British broadcaster reported on Monday.
It remains unknown whether there were any people on board the submarine, the report said. The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.
