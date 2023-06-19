https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/operation-underway-to-locate-tourist-submarine-missing-near-titanic-wreck-1111300276.html

Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck

Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck

The Boston Coastguard has announced that an operation has been undertaken to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, British broadcaster reported on Monday.

2023-06-19T15:26+0000

2023-06-19T15:26+0000

2023-06-19T15:26+0000

beyond politics

titanic

history

tourism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110427613_4:0:1206:676_1920x0_80_0_0_d2668b70b14ddf96e730904ab763c547.png

It remains unknown whether there were any people on board the submarine, the report said. The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220901/video-first-ever-footage-of-rms-titanics-bow-in-8k-shows-wrecks-heavy-deterioration-1100249600.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

titanic, tourist submarine, tourist submarine titanic, submarine