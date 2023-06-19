https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/scientist-reconstructs-soft-tissue-of-extinct-human-ancestor-from-millions-of-years-ago-1111304871.html

Scientist Reconstructs Soft Tissue of Extinct Human Ancestor From Millions of Years Ago

Dr. Ashleigh Wiseman has managed to digitally reconstruct leg and pelvic muscles of AL 2881, the fossilized remains of a female Australopithecus afarensis hominin who lived over three million years ago and is popularly known simply as “Lucy.”

Dr. Ashleigh Wiseman has managed to digitally reconstruct leg and pelvic muscles of AL 2881, the fossilized remains of a female Australopithecus afarensis hominin who lived over three million years ago and is popularly known simply as “Lucy.”Wiseman’s study, the results of which were published last week, resulted in the reconstruction of 36 muscles in each of Lucy’s legs, with these muscles appearing to be much larger than those of modern humans.The researcher also postulated that the approach adopted for this study is effective in “reconstructing muscle volumes in extinct hominis for which musculature is unknown.”

