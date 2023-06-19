https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/us-ex-ag-barr-on-trump-conviction-in-georgia-voting-case-im-skeptical-1111268018.html
US Ex-AG Barr on Trump Conviction in Georgia Voting Case: 'I’m Skeptical'
Former US Attorney General, Bill Barr, has expressed skepticism about whether the Georgia investigation into the former President, Donald Trump, will lead to a conviction.
Barr, who served under Trump, qualified his statement by suggesting that "we don’t want to get into a position where people can’t complain about an election," due to the First Amendment. He acknowledged that while the investigation may be legitimate, it could be challenged in court, potentially hindering any conviction brought against Trump or his allies.The investigation centers around allegations of an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. The case stems from a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump can be heard asking him to "find 11,780 votes" in a phone call, while Trump dismissed the investigation as a "witch hunt."Willis has requested that judges avoid scheduling trials and in-person hearings for the first half of August, in what is viewed as a signal to a possible Trump prosecution.
"I don’t know much about [Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’] case. I don’t know if it’s, you know, a sound case or not. I’m skeptical about that," commented Barr in an interview with US media.
Barr, who served under Trump, qualified his statement by suggesting that "we don’t want to get into a position where people can’t complain about an election," due to the First Amendment. He acknowledged that while the investigation may be legitimate, it could be challenged in court, potentially hindering any conviction brought against Trump or his allies.
The investigation centers around allegations of an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. The case stems from a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump can be heard asking him to "find 11,780 votes" in a phone call, while Trump dismissed the investigation as a "witch hunt."
Willis has requested that judges avoid scheduling trials and in-person hearings for the first half of August
, in what is viewed as a signal to a possible Trump prosecution.