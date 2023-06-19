https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/us-ex-ag-barr-on-trump-conviction-in-georgia-voting-case-im-skeptical-1111268018.html

US Ex-AG Barr on Trump Conviction in Georgia Voting Case: 'I’m Skeptical'

US Ex-AG Barr on Trump Conviction in Georgia Voting Case: 'I’m Skeptical'

Former US Attorney General, Bill Barr, has expressed skepticism about whether the Georgia investigation into the former President, Donald Trump, will lead to a conviction.

2023-06-19T02:41+0000

2023-06-19T02:41+0000

2023-06-19T02:41+0000

americas

us

donald trump

bill barr

georgia

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092471195_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1915e4fd9ac04b93a2497a7dce6b54.jpg

Barr, who served under Trump, qualified his statement by suggesting that "we don’t want to get into a position where people can’t complain about an election," due to the First Amendment. He acknowledged that while the investigation may be legitimate, it could be challenged in court, potentially hindering any conviction brought against Trump or his allies.The investigation centers around allegations of an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. The case stems from a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump can be heard asking him to "find 11,780 votes" in a phone call, while Trump dismissed the investigation as a "witch hunt."Willis has requested that judges avoid scheduling trials and in-person hearings for the first half of August, in what is viewed as a signal to a possible Trump prosecution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221116/from-capitol-breach-probe-to-rape-allegations-six-troubles-that-hound-trump-1104295231.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us attorney general bill barr, georgia investigation donald trump, donald trump brad raffensperger phone call, fulton county district attorney fani willis, will trump be prosecuted over georgia case