https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/watch-russian-su-25sm-aircraft-take-out-enemies-1111298140.html

Watch Russian Su-25SM Aircraft Take Out Enemies

Watch Russian Su-25SM Aircraft Take Out Enemies

Wrath from the skies. SU-25 is a Russian subsonic jet aircraft developed to provide close air support to ground forces. NATO military specialitsts often refer to it as Frogfoot.

2023-06-19T14:16+0000

2023-06-19T14:16+0000

2023-06-19T14:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

russia

su-25sm

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111280513_24:0:1619:897_1920x0_80_0_0_d6c8f63ff37fec81e069bbfd672e2857.png

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Su-25SM attack aircraft destroying Ukrainian firepower and militants in Krasny Liman direction at speeds of about 900 km/h. Pilots used high-explosive unguided missiles to eliminate enemy troops, weapons and lightly-armored vehicles. Due to tactical reasons, Su-25 aircraft usually attack in pairs. This is crucial in case the enemy uses electronic warfare tools and pilots cannot utilize their navigation systems to their full capacity.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's Su-25SM attack aircraft destroy enemy assets in the zone of the special military op Russia's Su-25SM attack aircraft destroy enemy assets in the zone of the special military op 2023-06-19T14:16+0000 true PT1M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, su-25, russian aircraft