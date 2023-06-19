https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/white-house-says-has-no-timeline-for-phone-call-meeting-between-biden-xi-1111303894.html

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that there is no timeline for either a phone call or a meeting between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

"I don't have anything to read out at this time. The President [Biden] is looking to do that sometimes down the road. I just don't have anything specific or any timeline to zero in on for you all today," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. In May, Biden said that he was going to meet with Xi "whether it’s soon or not" and that arrangements for a conversation between him and Xi were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition. The last time the two leaders had a meeting was on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia. Biden and Xi agreed to keep open lines of communication and that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will follow up on the meeting during his visit to China, which took place on June 18-19.

