Blinken in China, Dodgy Drug Research, 2022 Ukraine Peace Deal?

Blinken in China, Dodgy Drug Research, 2022 Ukraine Peace Deal?

2023-06-20T04:05+0000

2023-06-20T04:05+0000

2023-06-20T10:32+0000

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the US secretary of state’s trip to Beijing, whether the US intends to follow through on agreements struck by American and Chinese leaders, what China will be watching for as good-will indicators, and the latest reporting on the origins of COVID-19.Physician and professor of medicine Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses how a study on the safety of testosterone replacement therapy illustrates the role of profit and excessive medicalization of normal issues in American public health, the excessive influence for-profit drug makers have on US health policy, and what might be driving high rates of opioid deaths among men.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the Russian president’s comments about a reported 2022 tentative peace deal that was abandoned by Ukraine, corruption in the Ukrainian Supreme Court, the quality of weapons reaching Ukraine, what is happening on the battlefield, and a new trade pact among Russia and its neighbors.Human rights activists and author Miko Peled discusses Israel’s assault on a refugee camp in Jenin, the Israeli prime minister’s renewed efforts toward judicial reform, and how the right-wing government in Israel has managed to maintain afloat despite internal tensions.The Misfits also discuss the disappearance of a Titanic tour submersible, and the passing of whistleblower great Daniel Ellsberg.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countriesThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

