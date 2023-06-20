https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/blinken-visits-china-as-us-provocations-continue-to-intensify-1111306434.html

Blinken Visits China as US Provocations Continue to Intensify

Texas Law Limits Local Governments, Honduras’ Castro Visits China, The Aftermath of An Attempted Coup In Nicaragua

2023-06-20T04:03+0000

2023-06-20T04:03+0000

2023-06-20T10:29+0000

by any means necessary

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss the recently signed House Bill 2127, also dubbed the “Death Star” bill, in Texas and how it will diminish the rights of working class people in Texas, how the framing of this bill by its proponents as an issue of regulatory consistency makes little sense on its face, how this bill fits into the broader assault on basic democratic rights on a national scale, and why only a grassroots movement can fight back against this assault.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s recent visit to China and the opening of new relations between the two countries, how Honduras’ relationship with China may contrast with its relationship with the US, and how this shift reflects a growing trend of Latin American states moving away from their relationships with the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the aftermath of the 2018 coup attempt against the Sandinista government of Nicaragua, the level of violence that the opposition was responsible for and why it was buried by western media, and how Nicaragua’s rebuilding from the attempted coup fits into broader political trends in Latin America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese officials in Beijing and what impact it may have on strained US-China relations, the aftermath of the debt ceiling deal and how it is often used as a cover for a rollback of social spending, and Joe Biden’s recent comments on Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

