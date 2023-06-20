https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/can-a-top-level-meeting-cool-us-chinese-tensions-1111301807.html

Can a Top Level Meeting Cool US-Chinese Tensions?

Can a Top Level Meeting Cool US-Chinese Tensions?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news, including Blinken and Xi's meeting in China.

2023-06-20T04:01+0000

2023-06-20T04:01+0000

2023-06-20T10:22+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

gop

elections

2024 us presidential election

ai

china

antony blinken

south africa

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111301650_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ff8a78ef05159e47b68bbc355f2f934a.jpg

Can a Top Level Meeting Cool U.S.-Chinese Tensions? On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news, including Blinken and Xi's meeting in China.

Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault LinesAndy Mok: Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and GlobalizationKJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer & TeacherClinton Nzala: Political Commentator based in Nairobi, Writer for Africa StreamThe show kicks off with Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss Republicans' lessons from the elections of 2020.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Andy Mok, a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization to talk about A.I. and deep fakes in the upcoming 2024 elections.In the first half of the final hour, KJ Noh, Journalist and Political Analyst, discusses Blinken's visit to China.The show wraps up with Clinton Nzala Political Commentator and writer for Africa Stream to talk about the South African president's treatment in Poland.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

south africa

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, blinken and xi's meeting, ai and deep fakes, blinken's visit to china, south african president's treatment in poland