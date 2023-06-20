https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/can-a-top-level-meeting-cool-us-chinese-tensions-1111301807.html
Can a Top Level Meeting Cool US-Chinese Tensions?
Can a Top Level Meeting Cool US-Chinese Tensions?
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news, including Blinken and Xi's meeting in China.
Can a Top Level Meeting Cool U.S.-Chinese Tensions?
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news, including Blinken and Xi's meeting in China.
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault LinesAndy Mok: Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and GlobalizationKJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer & TeacherClinton Nzala: Political Commentator based in Nairobi, Writer for Africa StreamThe show kicks off with Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss Republicans' lessons from the elections of 2020.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Andy Mok, a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization to talk about A.I. and deep fakes in the upcoming 2024 elections.In the first half of the final hour, KJ Noh, Journalist and Political Analyst, discusses Blinken's visit to China.The show wraps up with Clinton Nzala Political Commentator and writer for Africa Stream to talk about the South African president's treatment in Poland.
Can a Top Level Meeting Cool US-Chinese Tensions?
04:01 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 20.06.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news, including Blinken and Xi's meeting in China.
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault Lines
Andy Mok: Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
KJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer & Teacher
Clinton Nzala: Political Commentator based in Nairobi, Writer for Africa Stream
The show kicks off with Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss Republicans' lessons from the elections of 2020.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Andy Mok, a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization to talk about A.I. and deep fakes in the upcoming 2024 elections.
In the first half of the final hour, KJ Noh, Journalist and Political Analyst, discusses Blinken's visit to China.
The show wraps up with Clinton Nzala Political Commentator and writer for Africa Stream to talk about the South African president's treatment in Poland.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.