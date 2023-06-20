International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/csto-foreign-ministers-adopt-statement-on-prevention-of-arms-race-in-space-1111330182.html
CSTO Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Prevention of Arms Race in Space
CSTO Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Prevention of Arms Race in Space
The foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the prevention of an arms race in space during a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2023-06-20T13:45+0000
2023-06-20T13:45+0000
world
csto
afghanistan
arms race
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148224_0:9:379:222_1920x0_80_0_0_d1eecae399043d4cc13b14c9ceb25ddf.png
The foreign ministers also adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan. During the meeting, the top diplomats of the CSTO countries considered projects on changing the organization's budget and the distribution of quota posts in the CSTO Secretariat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230302/moscow-us-seeking-to-undermine-treaties-that-prevent-arms-race-in-space-1107952674.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148224_35:0:344:232_1920x0_80_0_0_72210c13c73ca278056dd99c72d7b96c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arms race in space, csto meeting, arms race
arms race in space, csto meeting, arms race

CSTO Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Prevention of Arms Race in Space

13:45 GMT 20.06.2023
© US Space ForceAn image taken from the June 2020 Defense Space Strategy Summary that appears to depict a space-based kinetic energy weapon similar to the abandoned Project Thor. The image is uncaptioned in the document.
An image taken from the June 2020 Defense Space Strategy Summary that appears to depict a space-based kinetic energy weapon similar to the abandoned Project Thor. The image is uncaptioned in the document. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© US Space Force
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MINSK (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the prevention of an arms race in space during a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The foreign ministers also adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2023
World
Moscow: US Seeking to Undermine Treaties That Prevent Arms Race in Space
2 March, 14:25 GMT
During the meeting, the top diplomats of the CSTO countries considered projects on changing the organization's budget and the distribution of quota posts in the CSTO Secretariat.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала