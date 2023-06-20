https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/csto-foreign-ministers-adopt-statement-on-prevention-of-arms-race-in-space-1111330182.html

CSTO Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Prevention of Arms Race in Space

CSTO Foreign Ministers Adopt Statement on Prevention of Arms Race in Space

The foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the prevention of an arms race in space during a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-06-20T13:45+0000

2023-06-20T13:45+0000

2023-06-20T13:45+0000

world

csto

afghanistan

arms race

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148224_0:9:379:222_1920x0_80_0_0_d1eecae399043d4cc13b14c9ceb25ddf.png

The foreign ministers also adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan. During the meeting, the top diplomats of the CSTO countries considered projects on changing the organization's budget and the distribution of quota posts in the CSTO Secretariat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230302/moscow-us-seeking-to-undermine-treaties-that-prevent-arms-race-in-space-1107952674.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arms race in space, csto meeting, arms race