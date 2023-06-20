https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/european-sky-shield-initiative-why-does-scholz-want-us-and-israeli-missile-systems-1111332465.html

European Sky Shield Initiative: Why Does Scholz Want US and Israeli Missile Systems?

At the end of the day, the EU missile shield – if it is ever to be created - will most likely feature both European and US air defense components, Russian military expert Yury Knutov told Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111332224_0:123:3203:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_1ac15e51320a8985807395dcd284ec9d.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against relying too much on the US in terms of creating a European air defense system, in comments which signal discrepancies between NATO members on military issues.Speaking at a defense conference in Paris, Macron said: “When we’re talking about air defense, it would be wrong to rush on the capacity issue.”He called for the creation of a fully-fledged European missile shield rather than relying on a system built from American and Israeli components, in an apparent nod to German-led plans to implement the so-called European Sky Shield project.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier told reporters that, “With the European Sky Shield Initiative, we are bringing together European states to jointly increase protection against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.” He kept mum on France’s objections to the initiative.When asked what is behind Scholz's drive to buy missile shields made in the US and Israel, Russian military expert Yury Knutov told Sputnik that unlike the European air defense system MAMBA jointly manufactured by France and Italy, both Arrow 3s and Patriots were previously effectively tested in combat.He added that Macron, for his part, is trying his best to lobby for the creation of a European army and a European air defense system. Knutov suggested that the Europeans have all the necessary potential to create their own missile shield that covers them from possible strikes from what they see as “unfriendly countries”.Touching upon Washington’s role in prompting 16 European NATO member states to join the European Sky Shield Initiative, Knutov underscored that at present, the US “has practically brought all European states to heel."With the US continuing to expand its clout in Europe, America will not let the Europeans build their own air defense system, according to the Russian expert. He concluded that if ever created, “this will be a combined system to include both European and American components."

