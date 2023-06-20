https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/free-educational-program-for-russian-language-teachers-abroad-launched-1111334865.html

Free Educational Program for Russian Language Teachers Abroad Launched

Free Educational Program for Russian Language Teachers Abroad Launched

This weekend, Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation

The new online classes program is called “Organization of Russian Language Courses Taught as Foreign Language Abroad” and is slated to start on June 24.The program is expected to help Russian language teachers who live and work outside of Russia to hone and improve their professional skills at their convenience.The subjects covered by the program include:While orientation webinars are going to be conducted online via Zoom, educational resources for the program are going to be available on a dedicated web page.Each participant will be awarded a certificate of attendance upon completion of the course.The program is completely free; in order to apply for participation, one should fill a registration form available here.

