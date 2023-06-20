International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/free-educational-program-for-russian-language-teachers-abroad-launched-1111334865.html
Free Educational Program for Russian Language Teachers Abroad Launched
Free Educational Program for Russian Language Teachers Abroad Launched
This weekend, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation... 20.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-20T14:30+0000
2023-06-20T16:31+0000
beyond politics
russian language
teachers
education
program
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111334983_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0e94a3a8eb9be406c9046939aaeff37e.jpg
The new online classes program is called “Organization of Russian Language Courses Taught as Foreign Language Abroad” and is slated to start on June 24.The program is expected to help Russian language teachers who live and work outside of Russia to hone and improve their professional skills at their convenience.The subjects covered by the program include:While orientation webinars are going to be conducted online via Zoom, educational resources for the program are going to be available on a dedicated web page.Each participant will be awarded a certificate of attendance upon completion of the course.The program is completely free; in order to apply for participation, one should fill a registration form available here.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220802/our-culture-cant-be-canceled-language-program-chief-explains-why-russian-popular-among-foreigners-1098027645.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111334983_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8018f405a2c6d5ff1f297ee49be246ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian language, teachers, education, program
russian language, teachers, education, program

Free Educational Program for Russian Language Teachers Abroad Launched

14:30 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 20.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Dmitriy VinogradovStudent of the Institute of Foreign Languages, Tishreen University in Latakia, seen at a Russian language class.
Student of the Institute of Foreign Languages, Tishreen University in Latakia, seen at a Russian language class. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
This weekend, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (commonly known as Rossotrudnichestvo) launches a new initiative aimed at assisting Russian language teachers abroad.
The new online classes program is called “Organization of Russian Language Courses Taught as Foreign Language Abroad” and is slated to start on June 24.
The program is expected to help Russian language teachers who live and work outside of Russia to hone and improve their professional skills at their convenience.
The subjects covered by the program include:
The specifics of organizing learning courses: short-term and intensive courses
Intensive methods of teaching Russian language
Educational and methodical literature for educational courses and individual education
The use of online educational resources in educational courses
Spasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
Our Culture Can't Be Canceled: Language Program Chief Explains Why Russian Popular Among Foreigners
2 August 2022, 14:01 GMT
While orientation webinars are going to be conducted online via Zoom, educational resources for the program are going to be available on a dedicated web page.
Each participant will be awarded a certificate of attendance upon completion of the course.
The program is completely free; in order to apply for participation, one should fill a registration form available here.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала