International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/french-energy-transition-minister-urges-citizens-to-keep-saving-electricity-in-summer-1111326515.html
French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens to Keep Saving Electricity in Summer
French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens to Keep Saving Electricity in Summer
French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Tuesday urged French citizens to adhere to an "energy sobriety plan" and keep saving electricity even in summer to avoid blackouts in future and reduce carbon emissions.
2023-06-20T12:09+0000
2023-06-20T12:19+0000
energy crisis in europe
france
cost of living
electricity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107104/57/1071045729_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b10a8e444f5700a99c74f84a53a8621.jpg
"There is no risk of electricity shortage. A summer energy sobriety plan is the continuation of the winter one that allowed us to save 12% of the average gas and electricity consumption, avoid blackouts and reduce CO2 emissions by 2.7% over the year," the minister told French radio. Pannier-Runacher stated that these measures were not temporary and should become a habit. She also urged car drivers to refrain from driving with a speed of over 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) since it helps to reduce fuel consumption by 20%. In October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal was to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also included a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off shop lighting at night, as well as encouragement of remote work.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/uk-military-incredibly-angry-to-use-food-banks-as-cost-of-living-crisis-bites---report-1111084148.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230317/job-walkouts-mass-rallies--fiery-rhetoric-what-are-the-nationwide-french-protests-about-1108499942.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107104/57/1071045729_199:0:1782:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_21238d0164027f07330dcf0e0b9aaa4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy crisis in europe, france poverty, energy crisis france, france saving electricity, electricity shortage france
energy crisis in europe, france poverty, energy crisis france, france saving electricity, electricity shortage france

French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens to Keep Saving Electricity in Summer

12:09 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 20.06.2023)
CC0 / / Electricity supplies
Electricity supplies - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Tuesday urged French citizens to adhere to an "energy sobriety plan" and keep saving electricity even in summer to avoid blackouts in future and reduce carbon emissions.
"There is no risk of electricity shortage. A summer energy sobriety plan is the continuation of the winter one that allowed us to save 12% of the average gas and electricity consumption, avoid blackouts and reduce CO2 emissions by 2.7% over the year," the minister told French radio.
UK army in Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
World
UK Military ‘Incredibly Angry’ to Use Food Banks as Cost of Living Crisis Bites - Report
12 June, 13:12 GMT
Pannier-Runacher stated that these measures were not temporary and should become a habit. She also urged car drivers to refrain from driving with a speed of over 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) since it helps to reduce fuel consumption by 20%.
In October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal was to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also included a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off shop lighting at night, as well as encouragement of remote work.
A protester throws a cardboard to feed burning pallets during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
World
Job Walkouts, Mass Rallies & Fiery Rhetoric: What Are the Nationwide French Protests About?
17 March, 13:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала