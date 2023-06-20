International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/iceland-suspends-whale-hunting-in-search-of-humane-fishing-methods-1111342272.html
Iceland Suspends Whale Hunting in Search of Humane Fishing Methods
Iceland Suspends Whale Hunting in Search of Humane Fishing Methods
Iceland has suspended the fin whale hunt until the end of the summer, following an assessment by experts who deemed the killing methods employed insufficiently humane, the island nation's government said on Tuesday.
2023-06-20T17:16+0000
2023-06-20T17:16+0000
beyond politics
iceland
whales
whaling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111342109_0:62:2171:1283_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd61e0a130b1e28553867a7b620cb22.jpg
"I have decided to suspend all whaling operations in view of the decisive opinion of the Expert Advisory Board on Animal Welfare... In my opinion, the conditions of the Act on Animal Welfare are mandatory. This activity cannot continue in the future if the authorities and the license holders can not ensure the fulfillment of the welfare requirements," Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Svandis Svavarsdottir said in a statement. The report on whaling has been prepared for the ministry by the national Food and Veterinary Authority. The opinion of the expert council was presented to the ministry on Monday. It concluded that the methods used to hunt large whales was violating the Animal Welfare Act, the government said. The decree suspends the whaling season in Iceland until August 31.
iceland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111342109_189:0:1980:1343_1920x0_80_0_0_63aec315fb386f072e3708017ff42074.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iceland suspends whaling, whale hunting, whales, nature, welfare requirements
iceland suspends whaling, whale hunting, whales, nature, welfare requirements

Iceland Suspends Whale Hunting in Search of Humane Fishing Methods

17:16 GMT 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankHarbour porpoises swim
Harbour porpoises swim - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iceland has suspended the fin whale hunt until the end of the summer, following an assessment by experts who deemed the killing methods employed insufficiently humane, the island nation's government said on Tuesday.
"I have decided to suspend all whaling operations in view of the decisive opinion of the Expert Advisory Board on Animal Welfare... In my opinion, the conditions of the Act on Animal Welfare are mandatory. This activity cannot continue in the future if the authorities and the license holders can not ensure the fulfillment of the welfare requirements," Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Svandis Svavarsdottir said in a statement.
The report on whaling has been prepared for the ministry by the national Food and Veterinary Authority. The opinion of the expert council was presented to the ministry on Monday. It concluded that the methods used to hunt large whales was violating the Animal Welfare Act, the government said.
The decree suspends the whaling season in Iceland until August 31.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала