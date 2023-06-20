https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/iceland-suspends-whale-hunting-in-search-of-humane-fishing-methods-1111342272.html

Iceland Suspends Whale Hunting in Search of Humane Fishing Methods

Iceland Suspends Whale Hunting in Search of Humane Fishing Methods

Iceland has suspended the fin whale hunt until the end of the summer, following an assessment by experts who deemed the killing methods employed insufficiently humane, the island nation's government said on Tuesday.

"I have decided to suspend all whaling operations in view of the decisive opinion of the Expert Advisory Board on Animal Welfare... In my opinion, the conditions of the Act on Animal Welfare are mandatory. This activity cannot continue in the future if the authorities and the license holders can not ensure the fulfillment of the welfare requirements," Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Svandis Svavarsdottir said in a statement. The report on whaling has been prepared for the ministry by the national Food and Veterinary Authority. The opinion of the expert council was presented to the ministry on Monday. It concluded that the methods used to hunt large whales was violating the Animal Welfare Act, the government said. The decree suspends the whaling season in Iceland until August 31.

