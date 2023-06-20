https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/japanese-foreign-minister-starts-europe-visit-on-tuesday-1111313752.html

Japanese Foreign Minister Starts Europe Visit on Tuesday

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will begin his official trip to Europe by visiting the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

In London, the top Japanese diplomat will take part in the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Thursday. He will also deliver a speech at the Chatham House, an international affairs think tank, with the address focusing on Japan's diplomacy and the future of the UK-Japan relations. During the European trip scheduled to take place from June 20-24, Hayashi will also visit France. In Paris, the minister will attend a summit for a new global financing pact, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Friday.

