International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/lavrov-holds-presser-after-csto-foreign-ministers-meeting-1111315599.html
Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
CSTO is a defense alliance created to protect post-Soviet space and includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
2023-06-20T11:52+0000
2023-06-20T11:52+0000
world
russia
csto
collective security treaty organization (csto)
csto rapid reaction force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110943927_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c48757ec8afde591f675e3fc2e62c3.jpg
Sputnik is live from Minsk, where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). It is expected that sensitive issues including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed at the gathering. Russia's foreign minister and his CSTO counterparts will also meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
2023-06-20T11:52+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110943927_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80aec130d36a671925ddd01dbaa2064e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, csto, collective security treaty organization, defense alliance
russia, csto, collective security treaty organization, defense alliance

Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting

11:52 GMT 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, Tajikistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The foreign ministers of the organization last met in late November 2022 in Yerevan. Armenia. This year, the chair passed to Belarus.
Sputnik is live from Minsk, where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
It is expected that sensitive issues including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed at the gathering. Russia's foreign minister and his CSTO counterparts will also meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала