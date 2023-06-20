https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/lavrov-holds-presser-after-csto-foreign-ministers-meeting-1111315599.html
Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
CSTO is a defense alliance created to protect post-Soviet space and includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110943927_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c48757ec8afde591f675e3fc2e62c3.jpg
Sputnik is live from Minsk, where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). It is expected that sensitive issues including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed at the gathering. Russia's foreign minister and his CSTO counterparts will also meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The foreign ministers of the organization last met in late November 2022 in Yerevan. Armenia. This year, the chair passed to Belarus.
