Putin Shows the 2022 Peace Treaty and the Media Want People to Stop Mentioning Biden's Health
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bangladesh applying to join BRICS, and Israel speaking out on Ukraine celebrating Nazi collaborators.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Ukrainian Refugee Women Turning to Prostitution, Malfunctioning Weapons, Ukrainian Soldiers SurrenderingTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Senator Fetterman, RFK Jr's Stance on Israel, and PropagandaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the peace treaty from 2022, Ukrainian women fleeing to Germany, and the One China policy. Sonja commented on America's stance on Taiwan and how Taiwan will be used against China. Sonja talked about Biden's mental lapses and how the media avoids questions on Joe Biden's health.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the DC political machine, the past of Senator Robert Byrd, and news apps. Ted talked about the way Twitter has throttled his account and how Ted digests the news through mobile applications. Ted discussed the RFK Jr campaign and the Kennedy family's importance in American history.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Putin Shows the 2022 Peace Treaty and the Media Want People to Stop Mentioning Biden's Health
04:04 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 20.06.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bangladesh applying to join BRICS, and Israel speaking out on Ukraine celebrating Nazi collaborators.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Ukrainian Refugee Women Turning to Prostitution, Malfunctioning Weapons, Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendering
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Senator Fetterman, RFK Jr's Stance on Israel, and Propaganda
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the peace treaty from 2022, Ukrainian women fleeing to Germany, and the One China policy. Sonja commented on America's stance on Taiwan and how Taiwan will be used against China. Sonja talked about Biden's mental lapses and how the media avoids questions on Joe Biden's health.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the DC political machine, the past of Senator Robert Byrd, and news apps. Ted talked about the way Twitter has throttled his account and how Ted digests the news through mobile applications. Ted discussed the RFK Jr campaign and the Kennedy family's importance in American history.
