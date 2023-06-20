International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Qatar Signs Second Long-Term LNG Deal With China in Year
Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) on Tuesday signed the second long-term deal on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between the two countries in less than a year.
The contract provides for the delivery of 4 million tons of LNG to China annually during 27 years, state news agency reported. The signing ceremony took place in Doha, the report said. In November 2022, QatarEnergy signed a similar contract with Chinese state company Sinopec, also for the supply of 4 million tonnes of LNG to China annually during 27 years.
Qatar Signs Second Long-Term LNG Deal With China in Year

DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) on Tuesday signed the second long-term deal on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between the two countries in less than a year.
The contract provides for the delivery of 4 million tons of LNG to China annually during 27 years, state news agency reported. The signing ceremony took place in Doha, the report said.
In November 2022, QatarEnergy signed a similar contract with Chinese state company Sinopec, also for the supply of 4 million tonnes of LNG to China annually during 27 years.
