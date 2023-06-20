https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/qatar-signs-second-long-term-lng-deal-with-china-in-year-1111326254.html

Qatar Signs Second Long-Term LNG Deal With China in Year

Qatar Signs Second Long-Term LNG Deal With China in Year

Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) on Tuesday signed the second long-term deal on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between the two countries in less than a year.

2023-06-20T11:59+0000

2023-06-20T11:59+0000

2023-06-20T11:59+0000

economy

middle east

qatar

china national petroleum corporation (cnpc)

cnpc

sinopec

lng

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092527755_0:82:2917:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_54fc667f84bedbde43b4b50e1ea706ae.jpg

The contract provides for the delivery of 4 million tons of LNG to China annually during 27 years, state news agency reported. The signing ceremony took place in Doha, the report said. In November 2022, QatarEnergy signed a similar contract with Chinese state company Sinopec, also for the supply of 4 million tonnes of LNG to China annually during 27 years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/qatar-uae-resume-work-of-diplomatic-missions-from-monday-1111271936.html

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hydrocarbon economy, lng, qatar, sinopec, cnpc, liquefied natural gas, gas supply