RCMP Denies Probing Trudeau Over 'Meddling' Claims in SNC-Lavalin Case

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) refuted media reports that it was probing allegations of political meddling in the SNC-Lavalin trial.
Earlier in the day, the Democracy Watch watchdog group said the RCMP had confirmed in a letter that it is investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some Cabinet officials over their alleged obstruction of the SNC-Lavalin probe. In 2021 and 2022, Democracy Watch said it made requests under the Access to Information Act (AITA) to access records on the proceedings regarding investigations into Trudeau's and several ministers' involvement in pressing then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. The RCMP statement appears to contradict what the agency said in the letter to Democracy Watch, which the organization posted online. "A review of the records revealed that this matter is currently under investigation," the RCMP letter, dated May 25, said. "The records are subject to an exemption pursuant to subparagraph 16(1)(a)(i) of the Act... Please note we have exercised our discretion and released some material to you. Once the investigation and any related court proceedings are concluded, you may re-submit your request."
02:12 GMT 20.06.2023
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) refuted media reports that it was probing allegations of political meddling in the SNC-Lavalin trial.
Earlier in the day, the Democracy Watch watchdog group said the RCMP had confirmed in a letter that it is investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some Cabinet officials over their alleged obstruction of the SNC-Lavalin probe.
"In response to numerous media reports, the RCMP can confirm it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the trial of SNC Lavalin," the RCMP said in a statement on Monday.
In 2021 and 2022, Democracy Watch said it made requests under the Access to Information Act (AITA) to access records on the proceedings regarding investigations into Trudeau's and several ministers' involvement in pressing then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.
The RCMP statement appears to contradict what the agency said in the letter to Democracy Watch, which the organization posted online.
"A review of the records revealed that this matter is currently under investigation," the RCMP letter, dated May 25, said. "The records are subject to an exemption pursuant to subparagraph 16(1)(a)(i) of the Act... Please note we have exercised our discretion and released some material to you. Once the investigation and any related court proceedings are concluded, you may re-submit your request."
The news of the ongoing investigation was brought to the attention of the House of Commons by Conservative lawmakers Dane Lloyd and Gerard Deltell, who asked whether Trudeau, his cabinet members, or their staff were being investigated by the RCMP.

"No," said the Liberal and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland, adding that this "old case" was being used by the Conservatives for partisan purposes.

