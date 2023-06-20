https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russia-could-fine-apple-47500-for-refusing-to-delete-prohibited-content-1111328959.html

Russia Could Fine Apple $47,500 for Refusing to Delete Prohibited Content

The Tagansky District Court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it was scheduled to consider Russia's first ever case against Apple for not taking down prohibited information, with the company facing a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($47,500).

"A protocol drawn up by Roskomnadzor [Russian media watchdog] on part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses against Apple has been submitted to the court," the court said. The law concerning a publisher's refusal to take down unlawful information prescribes a maximum fine of 4 million rubles. The court has not given any further details on the case, with the date of consideration yet to be set.

