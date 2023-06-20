Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russias-lavrov-takes-part-in-csto-foreign-ministers-meeting-1111322473.html

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.

Sputnik is live from Minsk where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states is taking place. The CSTO is an intergovernmental military bloc comprised of six countries – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan – all of them former members of the Soviet Union.On the day of the meeting, Lavrov also said that the West regards the CSTO as a threat to its global domination and thus tries to sow discord among the alliance’s members, just like it tries to do the same with the BRICS and the SCO.

