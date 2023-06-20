International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russias-lavrov-takes-part-in-csto-foreign-ministers-meeting-1111322473.html
Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.
2023-06-20T12:05+0000
2023-06-20T12:06+0000
world
csto
sergey lavrov
foreign minister
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111322116_0:1:598:337_1920x0_80_0_0_03cd058cdf1d7c6c5150ac0b2095b5fd.png
Sputnik is live from Minsk where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states is taking place. The CSTO is an intergovernmental military bloc comprised of six countries – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan – all of them former members of the Soviet Union.On the day of the meeting, Lavrov also said that the West regards the CSTO as a threat to its global domination and thus tries to sow discord among the alliance’s members, just like it tries to do the same with the BRICS and the SCO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov participates in meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers Council
Lavrov participates in meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers Council
2023-06-20T12:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111322116_74:0:525:338_1920x0_80_0_0_c44c20bfead92f5a35f90dc9ebba5e48.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
csto foreign ministers meeting, sergey lavrov, csto members, csto meeting
csto foreign ministers meeting, sergey lavrov, csto members, csto meeting

Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting

12:05 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 12:06 GMT 20.06.2023)
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.
Sputnik is live from Minsk where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states is taking place. The CSTO is an intergovernmental military bloc comprised of six countries – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan – all of them former members of the Soviet Union.
On the day of the meeting, Lavrov also said that the West regards the CSTO as a threat to its global domination and thus tries to sow discord among the alliance’s members, just like it tries to do the same with the BRICS and the SCO.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала