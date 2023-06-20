https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russias-lavrov-takes-part-in-csto-foreign-ministers-meeting-1111322473.html
Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.
2023-06-20T12:05+0000
2023-06-20T12:05+0000
2023-06-20T12:06+0000
world
csto
sergey lavrov
foreign minister
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111322116_0:1:598:337_1920x0_80_0_0_03cd058cdf1d7c6c5150ac0b2095b5fd.png
Sputnik is live from Minsk where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states is taking place. The CSTO is an intergovernmental military bloc comprised of six countries – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan – all of them former members of the Soviet Union.On the day of the meeting, Lavrov also said that the West regards the CSTO as a threat to its global domination and thus tries to sow discord among the alliance’s members, just like it tries to do the same with the BRICS and the SCO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111322116_74:0:525:338_1920x0_80_0_0_c44c20bfead92f5a35f90dc9ebba5e48.png
Lavrov participates in meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers Council
Lavrov participates in meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers Council
2023-06-20T12:05+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
csto foreign ministers meeting, sergey lavrov, csto members, csto meeting
csto foreign ministers meeting, sergey lavrov, csto members, csto meeting
Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
12:05 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 12:06 GMT 20.06.2023)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.
Sputnik is live from Minsk where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states is taking place. The CSTO is an intergovernmental military bloc comprised of six countries – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan – all of them former members of the Soviet Union.
On the day of the meeting, Lavrov also said that the West regards the CSTO as a threat to its global domination and thus tries to sow discord among the alliance’s members, just like it tries to do the same with the BRICS and the SCO.