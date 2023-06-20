https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/uk-treasury-head-rules-out-any-mortgage-support-over-inflation-concerns-1111346826.html

UK Treasury Head Rules Out Any Mortgage Support Over Inflation Concerns

UK Treasury Head Rules Out Any Mortgage Support Over Inflation Concerns

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday ruled out any financial assistance to citizens hit by rising mortgage costs.

2023-06-20T21:15+0000

2023-06-20T21:15+0000

2023-06-20T21:14+0000

world

europe

jeremy hunt

united kingdom (uk)

treasury

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104185/74/1041857483_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa69faba04ecc5d7845743e6911755f.jpg

"Those kind of schemes, which involve injecting large amounts of cash into the economy, would be inflationary," Hunt told the Parliament when asked about possible aid.Hunt also indicated he was planning to hold a meeting this week with mortgage lenders to discuss possible assistance to people struggling to pay expensive mortgages. On June 12, Jonathan Haskel, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, said that the bank may raise interest rates more than once from their current level of 4.5% to meet the 2% inflation target. After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West stepped up its sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/uk-inflation-rate-falls-by-fraction-of-percent--but-food-prices-soar-1109650353.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk chancellor of the exchequer, jeremy hunt, financial assistance, mortgage costs